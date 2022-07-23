Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) PT Raised to SEK 350 at Royal Bank of Canada

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from SEK 340 to SEK 350 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ALFVY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 278 to SEK 270 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 360 to SEK 331 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 382 to SEK 350 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. DNB Markets upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.67.

Get Alfa Laval AB (publ) alerts:

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Price Performance

Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock opened at $28.98 on Thursday. Alfa Laval AB has a 12 month low of $23.44 and a 12 month high of $44.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.96. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.42.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.