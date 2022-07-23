Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $479.00 to $438.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $410.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.57.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $265.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.77. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.86 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.23.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $973.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,799.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

