Allstate (NYSE:ALL) PT Lowered to $123.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $132.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.85% from the company’s previous close.

ALL has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.58.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $116.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. Allstate has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.91 and its 200 day moving average is $128.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Allstate will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $850,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,237 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,997,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $587,916,000 after purchasing an additional 107,977 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,892,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $575,564,000 after purchasing an additional 119,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $560,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

