Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives $216.73 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $216.73.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALNY. William Blair began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $223.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

In related news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 474.4% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 188.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $143.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 0.80. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $117.58 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.60 and its 200 day moving average is $147.18.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.93) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.82 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.44% and a negative net margin of 101.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.71) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

