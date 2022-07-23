Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Lifted by Intrinsic Value Partners LLC

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 5.2% of Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in Alphabet by 13.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.3% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 26,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in Alphabet by 903.1% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 4,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Alphabet by 40.5% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $107.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.67. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.88 and a twelve month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $167.50 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.36.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.