Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Cambiar Investors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.9% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $78,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,915,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in Alphabet by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,599,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 26,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,622,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in Alphabet by 903.1% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 4,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,694,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $107.90 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.67. The firm has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.36.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

