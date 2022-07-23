Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Agate Pass Investment Management LLC

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 4.1% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,422,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,717,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $6,518,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 2,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $107.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.58 and a 200-day moving average of $139.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.88 and a 1-year high of $151.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.36.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

