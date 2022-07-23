Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Shares Down 8.1%

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$9.02 and last traded at C$9.02. Approximately 11,642 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 67,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 24.78 and a current ratio of 24.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.68. The stock has a market cap of C$239.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.14.

About Altius Renewable Royalties

Altius Renewable Royalties ( TSE:ARR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$0.05 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

