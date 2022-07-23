Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,389 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.7% of Arrow Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $579,225,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.6% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,229,000. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 156.6% in the first quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.31.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $122.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $906,733.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,672,531.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

