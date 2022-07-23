Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Lowered to $155.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $174.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.61% from the company’s previous close.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.31.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.8 %

AMZN opened at $122.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.70. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $1,650,776.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,584.2% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

