Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Lowered to $155.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $174.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.61% from the company’s previous close.
AMZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.31.
Amazon.com Stock Down 1.8 %
AMZN opened at $122.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.70. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.25.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $1,650,776.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,584.2% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
