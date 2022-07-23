Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 5.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Ameren by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in Ameren by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 8,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $250,691.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,113,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ameren news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,562,799.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $250,691.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $87.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.81. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.75.

Ameren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

