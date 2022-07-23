AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 11.0% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 17.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock valued at $904,038,584. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 0.3 %

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen cut their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.73.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $142.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.56. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $113.68 and a 1-year high of $167.19. The company has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.74.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

