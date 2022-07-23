Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBUY. Main Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth $213,000.

Amplify Online Retail ETF Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of IBUY stock opened at $46.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.92. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $40.58 and a 1-year high of $126.01.

