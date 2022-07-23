Analysts Set Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Target Price at $78.33

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.33.

APPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Appian in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $51.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.93. Appian has a 12-month low of $38.78 and a 12-month high of $127.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.49 and a beta of 1.69.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.19 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Appian will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Matheos sold 4,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $284,564.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark Matheos sold 4,981 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $284,564.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 103,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $4,278,278.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,103,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,318,278.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 776,530 shares of company stock worth $35,702,326 and sold 16,082 shares worth $908,684. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Appian by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,139,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,287,000 after buying an additional 307,570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Appian by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 812,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,425,000 after acquiring an additional 10,727 shares in the last quarter. StackLine Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. StackLine Partners LP now owns 470,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,654,000 after acquiring an additional 217,648 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,510,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Appian by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,463,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

