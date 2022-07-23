Analysts Set Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Target Price at $29.00

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLNK shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Blink Charging from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Blink Charging from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. Blink Charging has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.68. The firm has a market cap of $804.39 million, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 3.45.

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 28.84% and a negative net margin of 220.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 345.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Blink Charging will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Blink Charging news, Director Jack Levine purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $109,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,907.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLNK. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 5,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. 37.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

