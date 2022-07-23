Analysts Set boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) PT at GBX 188.89

Shares of boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 188.89 ($2.26).

Several equities research analysts have commented on BOO shares. Liberum Capital downgraded boohoo group to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.39) to GBX 70 ($0.84) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on boohoo group from GBX 190 ($2.27) to GBX 140 ($1.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.79) target price on shares of boohoo group in a report on Monday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on boohoo group from GBX 65 ($0.78) to GBX 45 ($0.54) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.43) target price on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

LON BOO opened at GBX 67.12 ($0.80) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72. boohoo group has a twelve month low of GBX 51.40 ($0.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 289.90 ($3.47). The firm has a market capitalization of £850.84 million and a PE ratio of -223.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 68.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 83.55.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

