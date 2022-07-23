Analysts Set CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) PT at $126.89

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.89.

KMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Price Performance

KMX stock opened at $94.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.82 and its 200 day moving average is $99.58. CarMax has a 52 week low of $84.37 and a 52 week high of $155.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that CarMax will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,647,457.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,207.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,103 shares of company stock worth $3,445,847. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMX. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 233.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 960.6% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarMax

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.