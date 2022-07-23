Analysts Set Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) Price Target at $2.40

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Cazoo Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.60 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.60 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cazoo Group by 2,930.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 17,497 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cazoo Group by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 28,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Cazoo Group in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Cazoo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Cazoo Group by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 22,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares during the period. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cazoo Group Price Performance

Cazoo Group Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:CZOO opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Cazoo Group has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $10.13.

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

