Analysts Set CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target at $76.67

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of CCL Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

CCL Industries Price Performance

OTCMKTS CCDBF opened at $48.84 on Wednesday. CCL Industries has a 12 month low of $41.61 and a 12 month high of $59.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average of $47.41.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc engages in manufacture and sale of labels, and provides media and software solutions. It operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

