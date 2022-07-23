Analysts Set Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Price Target at $230.08

Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $230.08.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CB shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $184.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb has a 52-week low of $164.13 and a 52-week high of $218.99.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb will post 14.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,240.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,240.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CB. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Chubb by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 13,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

