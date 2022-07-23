Analysts Set DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) PT at $10.83

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRH. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Institutional Trading of DiamondRock Hospitality

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,721,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,683,000 after acquiring an additional 768,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,538,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,369 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,465,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745,842 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,565,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,238,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,906,000 after purchasing an additional 114,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality Price Performance

DRH stock opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.57. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.36 and a beta of 1.61.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. DiamondRock Hospitality’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.