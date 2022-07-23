Analysts Set Expectations for Matthews International Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MATW)

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Matthews International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Matthews International’s current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Matthews International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Matthews International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MATW opened at $27.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $854.97 million, a P/E ratio of -39.01 and a beta of 1.08. Matthews International has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $39.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.81.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $444.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

Matthews International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.71%.

Institutional Trading of Matthews International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Matthews International by 92.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International during the first quarter valued at $32,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Matthews International by 728.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Matthews International by 196.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matthews International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.