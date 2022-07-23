Analysts Set Expectations for Matthews International Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MATW)

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Matthews International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Matthews International’s current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Matthews International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Matthews International Trading Down 0.4 %
Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $444.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.
Matthews International Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.71%.
Institutional Trading of Matthews International
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Matthews International by 92.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International during the first quarter valued at $32,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Matthews International by 728.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Matthews International by 196.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Matthews International Company Profile
Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Matthews International (MATW)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.