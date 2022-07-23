Analysts Set Expectations for NovaGold Resources Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG – Get Rating) (AMEX:NG) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NovaGold Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the mining company will earn ($0.18) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for NovaGold Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NovaGold Resources’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$9.00 price objective on NovaGold Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

TSE:NG opened at C$5.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.18. NovaGold Resources has a twelve month low of C$5.53 and a twelve month high of C$10.53. The stock has a market cap of C$1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 51.72, a current ratio of 51.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.55.

In other NovaGold Resources news, Senior Officer Melanie Hennessey sold 35,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.10, for a total value of C$288,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 610,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,947,860.70.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

