Analysts Set Expectations for United Community Banks, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of United Community Banks in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 21st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for United Community Banks’ current full-year earnings is $2.68 per share.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $212.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.19 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 11.27%. United Community Banks’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

United Community Banks Price Performance

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UCBI. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of United Community Banks to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

UCBI stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.03. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.74.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Community Banks

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UCBI. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 87.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the first quarter worth $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the first quarter worth $96,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Banks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

