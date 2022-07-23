Analysts Set fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) PT at $14.32

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.32.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on fuboTV from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on fuboTV in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lowered fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $4.25 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on fuboTV from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.
Insider Buying and Selling at fuboTV
In related news, CEO David Gandler bought 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,322,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,240.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
FUBO opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. fuboTV has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $473.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 3.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $242.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.42 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 64.61% and a negative net margin of 59.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that fuboTV will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.
fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.
