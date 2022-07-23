Analysts Set Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) PT at $499.61

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $499.61.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUM. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price target on Humana in a research report on Tuesday.

Humana Stock Up 0.7 %

HUM stock opened at $488.97 on Wednesday. Humana has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $497.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $457.03 and its 200-day moving average is $436.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Activity

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.83 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. Humana’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total transaction of $1,540,797.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,031.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 885.7% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

