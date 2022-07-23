Analysts Set IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Price Target at C$51.89

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$51.89.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IGM shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

TSE:IGM opened at C$36.31 on Wednesday. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of C$33.80 and a 52 week high of C$51.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.36. The firm has a market cap of C$8.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 2.25.

IGM Financial ( TSE:IGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$857.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$865.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that IGM Financial will post 4.1100007 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

