Analysts Set MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target at $529.71

Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $518.57.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $540.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

MSCI Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $439.90 on Wednesday. MSCI has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $679.85. The stock has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $420.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $469.85.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.24. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The business had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 178.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in MSCI by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in MSCI by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

