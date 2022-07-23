Analysts Set NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target at $92.20

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $69.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.80. NetApp has a 52 week low of $61.26 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,780,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,780,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,742,219. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NetApp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 378,518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,776,000 after purchasing an additional 90,355 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in NetApp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,778,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in NetApp by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 287,559 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,453,000 after acquiring an additional 22,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.