Analysts Set RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) PT at $222.29

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $222.29.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROLL. Truist Financial decreased their target price on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded RBC Bearings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alan B. Levine sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,225,697. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan B. Levine sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,225,697. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,990,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,071.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,408,320. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Stock Down 0.6 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROLL. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $215.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.28. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $152.90 and a twelve month high of $250.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.02.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.91 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RBC Bearings will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RBC Bearings

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

