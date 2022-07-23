Analysts Set Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) PT at $16.83

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.83.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SEMR. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Semrush in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Semrush from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Semrush from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Get Semrush alerts:

Semrush Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of Semrush stock opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.20 and a beta of 1.28. Semrush has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $32.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average is $12.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.98 million. Semrush had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Semrush will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Semrush news, CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $28,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,226.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 2,000 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $28,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,421 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,226.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 39,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $483,669.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,215,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,156,132.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,159 shares of company stock worth $897,023 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEMR. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Semrush by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 436,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Semrush by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 68,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Semrush in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP grew its position in Semrush by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 5,050,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Semrush during the fourth quarter worth about $511,000. Institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About Semrush

(Get Rating)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.