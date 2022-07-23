Analysts Set Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Target Price at $31.22

Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.22.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRIP. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $36.00 target price on Tripadvisor in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 73,559 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 172,997 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 44,446 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,094,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1,416.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 37,192 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 34,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.39. Tripadvisor has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $39.41. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.46.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The travel company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Tripadvisor’s quarterly revenue was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

