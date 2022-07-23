Analysts Set VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Price Target at $18.14

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.63.

Several brokerages recently commented on VZIO. Guggenheim dropped their price target on VIZIO from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on VIZIO from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

In related news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 31,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $272,463.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,075,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,152,406.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other VIZIO news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 5,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $44,036.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,886,983 shares in the company, valued at $24,481,615.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 31,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $272,463.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,075,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,152,406.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 624,980 shares of company stock worth $5,401,871 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in VIZIO by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 157,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 42,448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in VIZIO by 119.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 102,409 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in VIZIO by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,702,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 573,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC grew its position in VIZIO by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZIO opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.30. VIZIO has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $26.90.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). VIZIO had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VIZIO will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

