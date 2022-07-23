ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) PT Lowered to $274.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $304.00 to $274.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ANSS. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.70.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $260.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.51. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.27. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $225.92 and a 12-month high of $413.89.

Insider Activity

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ANSYS

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in ANSYS by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 32.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $846,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.4% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 52,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,680,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

