Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on APOG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th.

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $40.30 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $50.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day moving average of $44.01. The firm has a market cap of $892.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.57. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $356.64 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $49,736.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,444.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 8.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 4.0% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 17,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

