Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 275.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Shares of APLE stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 1.08. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 8.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 162.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $81,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 488,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,916,868.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,342 shares of company stock valued at $117,451. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.