Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,549 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APLE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 81.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 99,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 44,687 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 275.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth about $322,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth about $5,267,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 131,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $81,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 488,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,916,868.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,342 shares of company stock valued at $117,451. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

APLE opened at $15.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average is $16.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $18.69.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 8.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.16%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

