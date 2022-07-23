Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lifted by Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC

Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,139 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.9% of Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apple Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 price target on Apple in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.73.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $154.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.03. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.