Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Grace & White Inc. NY

Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,219 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.73.

Insider Activity

Apple Price Performance

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $154.09 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

