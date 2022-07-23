Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,107 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.9% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,228,507,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951,705 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,461,735,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Apple by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,549,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,247,094,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,866,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,705,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.73.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $154.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.03.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

