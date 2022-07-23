Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU) Stock Price Down 1%

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.20 and last traded at $24.20. Approximately 13 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.50.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.