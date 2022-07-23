Aries Wealth Management Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Aries Wealth Management lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 97.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,612 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 273,425 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 5,525.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.73.

Insider Transactions at Apple

Apple Price Performance

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple stock opened at $154.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

