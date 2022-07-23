Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Receives $41.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.10.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASAN. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Asana from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Asana from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Asana from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Asana Stock Down 9.9 %

NYSE:ASAN opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average of $36.00. Asana has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.99.

Insider Activity

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $120.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.11 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 144.13% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Asana will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,276 shares in the company, valued at $11,088,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $122,926.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,869,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,088,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,786 shares of company stock worth $316,462. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Asana by 265.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Asana during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

