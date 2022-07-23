ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target Cut to €920.00

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €960.00 ($969.70) to €920.00 ($929.29) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($774.75) to €630.00 ($636.36) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.91.

ASML stock opened at $534.26 on Thursday. ASML has a twelve month low of $412.67 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $509.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $596.82. The stock has a market cap of $218.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 59.90%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ASML will post 17.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,040,854,000 after purchasing an additional 89,380 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 4.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,445,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,969,425,000 after buying an additional 170,909 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth $1,577,216,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,836,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,461,978,000 after buying an additional 34,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ASML by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,401,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,869,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

