ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) PT Raised to €525.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €475.00 ($479.80) to €525.00 ($530.30) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($808.08) to €710.00 ($717.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($774.75) to €630.00 ($636.36) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.91.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $534.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $218.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $509.00 and its 200 day moving average is $596.82. ASML has a twelve month low of $412.67 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 59.90%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ASML will post 17.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in ASML by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

