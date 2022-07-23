Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 956.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Aspen Technology

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $637,870.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,435.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $181.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.29 and a 12-month high of $210.60. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The company had revenue of $187.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

