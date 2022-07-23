Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.10 Billion Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,804,404 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 518,766 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 5.8% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.09% of Microsoft worth $2,097,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.52.

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $260.36 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $260.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.