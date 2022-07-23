Assura (LON:AGR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $66.61

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.61 ($0.80) and traded as high as GBX 69.25 ($0.83). Assura shares last traded at GBX 69.25 ($0.83), with a volume of 5,685,773 shares changing hands.

AGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Assura from GBX 80 ($0.96) to GBX 73 ($0.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.02) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 79 ($0.94) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 80 ($0.96) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 78.67 ($0.94).

The company has a market cap of £2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,154.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 68.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 66.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a GBX 0.78 ($0.01) dividend. This is a boost from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.74. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Assura’s payout ratio is 49.33%.

In related news, insider Jayne Cottam purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £497 ($594.14). In other Assura news, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 174,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.80), for a total transaction of £117,062.40 ($139,943.10). Also, insider Jayne Cottam acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of £497 ($594.14). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,369 shares of company stock worth $94,673.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

