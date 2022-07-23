AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZN. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZN. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($137.48) to £120 ($143.45) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($121.94) to £111 ($132.70) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($119.55) to £120 ($143.45) in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($125.52) to £130 ($155.41) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $65.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.26. The company has a market capitalization of $202.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.44. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $53.63 and a 1 year high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 25.35%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

