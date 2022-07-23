ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Receives $48.92 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.90.
ACLLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ATCO from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.
Shares of OTCMKTS ACLLF opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. ATCO has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average of $34.24.
ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.
